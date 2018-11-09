Police investigating bone found near 1900 70th Street

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - A bone found in the backyard of a home around 1900 70th Street has incited a police presence around the area for investigators to determine the origin.
The bone was found in the backyard Wednesday and investigators with the Lubbock Police Department’s crime scene investigation team, LPD forensics specialist and the Lubbock County Medical Examiners are currently searching the area and looking into the situation, according to an LPD news release.
No other information is available at this time regarding about the situation.
