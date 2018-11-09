Texas Tech game against Longhorns sold out

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - If you are heading to Saturday’s game against the Texas Longhorns, you and 60,453 fellow Red Raiders will have your guns up.
The school announced Friday afternoon the game, set for a 6:30 kickoff, is officially sold out with more than 24-hours to go before kickoff.
It marks the second sellout for the Red Raiders this season. Last week’s game against the Oklahoma Sooners also sold out.
According to TexasTech.com it will be the 17th time since 2010 Tech has played in front of at least 60,000 fans at home.
The matchup, the final home game for the Red Raiders, is also Senior Night for the team and is this year’s “Red Out” game, where fans are encouraged to wear red shirts.
Copyright 2018 KCBD. All rights reserved.