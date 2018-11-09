TRAFFIC ALERT: 2 hospitalized after crash near I-27, Loop 289

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Two people have been hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after a single-vehicle rollover at 320 N. Loop 289, close to Pharr RV.
The initial call for emergency officials to respond came in just before 5:30 a.m. The Lubbock Police Department, Lubbock Fire Department and EMS were at the scene of the crash.
All westbound lanes of the North Loop and westbound access road between North Ash Avenue and I-27 are shut down because of this crash, according to LPD. Westbound traffic on the North Loop will be forced to exit at Ash.
Drivers around the area should proceed with caution and should expect delays. KCBD NewsChannel 11 will update this story when more information becomes available.
