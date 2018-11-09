TRAFFIC ALERT: 3 hospitalized after crash near I-27, Loop 289

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Emergency officials are the scene of a one-vehicle crash near Pharr RV, located at at 320 N. Loop 289.
Three people were taken to the hospital as a result of this crash, according to the Lubbock Police Department information desk.
The initial call for emergency officials to respond came in just before 5:30 a.m. As of 6:17 a.m. the Lubbock Police Department, Lubbock Fire Department and EMS were at the scene of the crash.
No other information has been given yet but drivers around the area should proceed with caution. KCBD NewsChannel 11 will update this story when more information becomes available.
