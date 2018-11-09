Veteran given vehicle as part of insurance company’s “Keys to Progress”

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - A South Plains veteran received the keys to a 2017 Jeep Renegade Thursday afternoon thanks to Progressive Insurance and Texas Body & Frame.
Marc Flores is a veteran who served the Marines from 1987 to 1994 in Japan and other tours throughout the world.
Flores is a volunteer firefighter in Canyon and is currently going back to school to pursue a criminal justice degree. Along with the keys Flores received a new laptop, gift cards, a 6-month insurance policy and other donations given by local businesses and insurance agents.
The vehicles are fully refurbished from accidents and have parts and services donated locally. They come with a full 12-month warranty absolutely free to the veterans.
More than 100 cars were donated Thursday at 65 locations across the country. Progressive says in six years more than 600 vehicles have been donated to veterans.
