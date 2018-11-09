Veterans events for Veterans Day

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Various places of business and organizations will hot Veteran’s Day events throughout the weekend. Here’s a list to keep up with some of them.
Saturday, Nov. 10:
The Third Annual Veteran’s Day Parade will be hosted by Los Hermanos Familia and will start at the east parking lot of the First Baptist Church at Broadway and will end in the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center Parking lot. Line up time is set for 8 a.m. and the parade will begin at 10 a.m.
Sunday, Nov. 11:
A lone piper will perform the Battle’s O’er, a traditional Scottish air played after a battle, at the Lubbock Area Veterans War Memorial near Nashville Avenue. This is part of an internally organized Battle’s Over event that commemorates the 100 years since the end of World War I.
The public is welcomed to visit the Silent Wings Museum from 1-5 p.m. for free to commemorate Veteran’s Day. A color guard ceremony, a presidential proclamation and a flag folding ceremony will begin at 2 p.m. Admission for these events is free.
To tell KCBD NewsChannel 11 about more events email us at ALLKCBD11Listens@kcbd.com.
