VisionCenter of West Texas opens location near 120th, Quaker Ave.

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - VisionCenter of West Texas opened up a new location at 12122 Salisbury Blvd. on Thursday and the business is now open to the public.
Officials with the business hosted a grand opening ceremony Thursday.
The center provides high quality vision care by using state-of-the-art diagnostic technology and advanced eye care products. Those who wish to make an appointment are asked to call at 806-793-1928 or visit its website at visioncenterofwesttexas.com.
Copyright 2018 KCBD. All rights reserved.