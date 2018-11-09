VisionCenter of West Texas opens location near 120th, Quaker Ave.

VisionCenter of West Texas has opened up a new South Lubbock location. (Source: KCBD Staff)
By Michael Cantu | November 9, 2018 at 10:40 AM CST - Updated November 9 at 10:40 AM

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - VisionCenter of West Texas opened up a new location at 12122 Salisbury Blvd. on Thursday and the business is now open to the public.

Officials with the business hosted a grand opening ceremony Thursday.

The center provides high quality vision care by using state-of-the-art diagnostic technology and advanced eye care products. Those who wish to make an appointment are asked to call at 806-793-1928 or visit its website at visioncenterofwesttexas.com.

