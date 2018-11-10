Abbott appoints Stanek Lubbock County District Attorney

LUBBOCK, TX (News Release/KCBD) - Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Sunshine Stanek Lubbock County Criminal District Attorney for a term set to expire on December 31, 2018.
Stanek will serve the remainder of former District Attorney Matt Powell’s term. Powell recently left to serve as general counsel for Midland ISD.
She will be the first woman to serve as the Lubbock County Criminal District Attorney. Stanek won Tuesday’s election to become the next DA, but her first full term will not begin until January.
Stanek previously worked as First Assistant Criminal District Attorney and has served for over 18 years in the Lubbock Criminal District Attorney’s Office.
She is a member of the State Bar of Texas, member, education committee member, and nominating committee member of the Lubbock County Bar Association, and a member, speaker, and former editorial board member of the Texas District & County Attorneys Association. Additionally, she is the executive board president of the Junior League of Lubbock, board member of the Ronald McDonald House, volunteer for Meals on Wheels, and a volunteer and speaker for the Lubbock Victim’s Assistance.
Stanek received a Bachelor of Arts in political science and a minor in Spanish from Texas Christian University and a Juris Doctor degree from Texas Tech University School of Law.
