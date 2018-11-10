Abbott appoints Stanek Lubbock County District Attorney

She is a member of the State Bar of Texas, member, education committee member, and nominating committee member of the Lubbock County Bar Association, and a member, speaker, and former editorial board member of the Texas District & County Attorneys Association. Additionally, she is the executive board president of the Junior League of Lubbock, board member of the Ronald McDonald House, volunteer for Meals on Wheels, and a volunteer and speaker for the Lubbock Victim’s Assistance.