End Zone scores: Week 11
November 9, 2018 at 10:11 PM CST - Updated November 9 at 10:11 PM

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Here are your scores from across the South Plains for November 9:

Tascosa at Frenship

Coronado at Caprock

Lubbock Cooper 49 Randall 7

Monterey at Lubbock

Wilson 63 Southland 56

Kermit at Brownfield

Farwell 42 Sudan 8

Plains 30 Seagraves 14

Trinity Christian 10 Lubbock Christian 24

River Road 23 Littlefield 50

Shallowater at Slaton

Dimmitt 0 Friona 36

Andrews 22 Seminole 38

Smyer 12 Tahoka 56

Ralls 49 New Home 0

Monahans 41 Sweetwater 34 (OT)

Muleshoe 0 Bushland 54

Tulia 12 Childress 30

Springlake-Earth at Bovina

Fort Stockton 46 Lamesa 14

Snyder 56 Pecos 20

Plainview 22 Abilene Wylie 19

Roosevelt 22 Coahoma 39

Tornillo 8 Denver City 44

Kress at Patton Springs

Happy 66 Lorenzo 20

Meadow 7 Whiteface 55

Lockney 15 Crosbyton 21

Idalou 6 Abernathy 54

Sundown 17 New Deal 61

Nazareth 52 Petersburg 6

Silverton 6 Motley County 58

Hale Center 32 Olton 55

Post 6 Floydada 27

Wellman-Union 0 Ropes 66

Watauga Harvest 62 All Saints 14

Grady at Borden County

Ira at Hermleigh

Spur 46 Rotan 20

White Deer 60 Valley 8

Plainview Christian at WF Christian

