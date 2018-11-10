Father of oldest child killed in Wednesday night fire speaks out

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Wesley Harvey bailed out of the Lubbock County Detention Center Friday after he was charged with four counts of abandoning or endangering a child with criminal negligence after four children, including his three, were killed in a mobile home fire south of Wolfforth.
The children killed in that fire Wednesday night ranged in age from 2 to 7. They were identified as Weslynn Harvey, Twilah Harvey, Kenneth Harvey, and Elijah Lucus.
Geoffery Lucus is the biological father 7-year-old Elijah. Lucus says he didn’t even know his son had passed until he saw posts on social media. “I think that was half the reason I was in such shock. I mean this was my son and everyone I knew around me had heard about this fire and I knew nothing about it.”
This father said these kids, especially his son, didn't deserve this at all. "Its never going to fair. He deserved to live his life. I mean I’m sure he could have done great things," said Lucus.
“The worst thought is if he woke up and how scared he must have been. The only thing that somewhat comforts me is that I know that if he woke up scared, I can guarantee he went to protect those other three kids.”
Elijah’s family say they will remember him by his fun loving personality, his love for video games, and most of all his smile. “His smile. He was always smiling. I don’t think I ever saw a time where he wasn’t smiling.”
Even though this dad is living what he calls a real life nightmare, he knows his son will always be in his heart. "I know he’s watching all the love everyone’s sending him and I know he's smiling just like he always was," Lucus said.
