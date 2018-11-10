First Alert Weather Day Monday

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -The weather forecast remains chilly through the upcoming weekend. Precipitation chances are low through Sunday afternoon, but a big change is expected late Sunday night and Monday.
A FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY continues for Monday.
An upper level storm system and very strong cold front will bring the possibility for sleet and snow across the South Plains late Sunday night through the midday hours Monday.
Current models are showing the risk for one to three inches of snowfall across portions of the South Plains viewing area. Models have not changed very much since yesterday concerning this potential winter weather event.
It is too early to predict snowfall amounts, but current trends support the highest risk for accumulating snowfall north of Lubbock across the Northwestern South Plains and Texas Panhandle region.
Expect very cold temperatures Monday with hazardous travel possible late Sunday night through Monday.
Ahead of our Monday storm system, we can expect partly sunny skies Saturday.
Gusty southerly are expected with highs in the upper 40’s to lower 50’s. Southerly winds average 15 to 25 mph with higher gusts possible.
No rainfall is expected for the Texas Tech/University of Texas.
Clouds increase Sunday with highs in the 40’s and 50’s early in the day. Gusty north winds and dropping temperatures are expected Sunday afternoon and Sunday night.
Copyright 2018 KCBD. All rights reserved.