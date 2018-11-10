No. 15 Texas vs Texas Tech: 3 Keys to Victory for Tech

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - The Red Raider football team looks to lock the gates and defend the Jones, as they welcome in the No. 15 Texas Longhorns.
This will be the second time this season, that the game will be under the lights of Jones AT&T Stadium.
So, here are my three keys to victory for the Red Raiders to defeat the Longhorns on Senior Day.
Let Jett Fly:
Even though Alan Bowman returned to the team, I think we can all agree – Jett Duffey will start at quarterback. Which means, we will see a different look Texas Tech offense. Like we saw in the fourth quarter against Oklahoma, Jett started to get comfortable in the offense and the Red Raiders were putting up points on the scoreboard. Tech needs to do the same against Texas. One big thing for Tech, Duffey has had all the reps in practice this week to prepare for the Horns.
Dominate in the trenches:
We all know the saying, “Games are often won or lost in the trenches.” Well, it’s true, and the big men up front on both sides of the ball for Tech will be critical in this game. On the offensive line, the Red Raiders will need to get a push and set the tone. Coming into the game, the Longhorns rank fourth in the conference in rushing defense. While the Red Raiders rank eighth in rushing offense. Tech must get the ground game going to help Jett Duffey.
On the other side of the ball, the defensive front seven must limit the Longhorns rushing game. Currently, Texas sits seventh in the conference in rushing offense. The Red Raiders must make sure it stays that way, they need to make sure that the Longhorns have to beat them through the air.
Start fast and finish strong:
As we saw in the Oklahoma game, the Red Raiders started fast, and it was huge in the outcome of the game. That also played a huge factor in the atmosphere of the game. When Texas Tech was up 14-0 in the first quarter, the “Jones” was rocking. Tech needs to do the same against Texas, start fast and get the fans into the game. Another thing, Texas Tech needs to finish strong. Coming into the season, that was a huge emphasis for the team – finish. So, basically what I am saying is – Tech needs to play a complete game against Texas.
Final Thoughts:
There is no question, every time the Red Raiders play the Longhorns, emotions are going to be high. It’s a rivalry game. But, with this being the final home game and senior day, the emotions are going to be even higher. In all, Texas Tech has 26 seniors on its team. So, the Red Raiders need to use the emotions of senior day as fuel.
If they can do that and do the three keys. I would look for them to upset the Longhorns and become bowl eligible with two weeks of the season remaining.
