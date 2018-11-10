No. 15 Texas vs Texas Tech: 3 Keys to Victory for Tech

As we saw in the Oklahoma game, the Red Raiders started fast, and it was huge in the outcome of the game. That also played a huge factor in the atmosphere of the game. When Texas Tech was up 14-0 in the first quarter, the “Jones” was rocking. Tech needs to do the same against Texas, start fast and get the fans into the game. Another thing, Texas Tech needs to finish strong. Coming into the season, that was a huge emphasis for the team – finish. So, basically what I am saying is – Tech needs to play a complete game against Texas.