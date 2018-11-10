With loved ones missing after fire, pleas flood social media

In this undated family photo shows Jean Forsman. A New Hampshire woman says she and her brother are frantically trying to get information about Forsman, their 83-year-old mother, who lives in the California town of Magalia near the devastated town of Paradise. Diane Forsman says Jean Forsman can't walk and is on oxygen. She says: "We're trying to remain hopeful until we get word. We don't know what the outcome will be." (Diane Forsman via AP) (Diane Forsman)