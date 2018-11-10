Timbers oust rival Sounders 4-2 on PKs in West semifinals

It appeared that would be enough for the Timbers to advance, but Ruidiaz had another special moment waiting. With Seattle frantically scrambling for one more goal that would take the match to extra time, Ruidiaz scored in the third minute of stoppage time. The goal was created by Blanco's mistake, sending a header to the middle of the penalty area rather than away from danger. Ruidiaz hit the volley flush and set off another wild celebration.