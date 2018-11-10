Vernon Farthing III found not guilty in bribery case

SAN ANTONIO, TX (KCBD) - Lubbock businessman Vernon Farthing III has been found not guilty of bribery by a San Antonio federal jury.
The San Antonio Express-News reports the jury deliberated for two days before finding Farthing not guilty of conspiracy to commit bribery and conspiracy to commit money laundering.
Farthing and former State Senator Carlos Uresti were accused of giving an ongoing bribe to Reeves County Judge Jimmy Galindo for a medical services contract for Farthing’s Physicians Network Association at the Reeves County Correctional Facility.
According to the San Antonio Business Journal, Uresti admitted receiving $10,000 a month from Farthing to be a “marketing consultant.” Uresti would then give Galindo $5,000 of that money as a bribe.
The money was given over a 10-year period between 2006 and 2016.
The Express-News says Farthing testified Monday he was unaware the money he paid to Uresti was being split with Galindo, and that he didn’t know what Uresti was doing with the money.
Uresti pleaded guilty in the case last month. He and Galindo will both be sentenced in January.
If Farthing had been convicted, he could have faced up to 25 years in federal prison.
