Weekend Forecast Update

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -Temperatures starting in the mid 30's today will slowly increase into the low 50's. Southerly wind speeds increase today to become sustained between 15-25mph and gusting at times to 35mph. Expect a chill in the air during kick-off at the Jones AT&T stadium and for temperatures to feel like mid 30's by the end of the game due to wind chill. temperatures start in the mid 30's and increase into the low 50's ahead of a cold front that will bring the coldest air of the season.
Overnight temperatures Sunday will plunge into the mid to upper 20's with increasing chance for wintery precipitation, including snow. A Winter Storm Watch is in effect from Sunday evening through Monday morning for Parmer, Swisher and Castro counties. Potential for snow accumulation in cities such as Friona, Dimmitt, Tulia and Happy could reach up to 4" or higher in isolated locations. Accumulation amounts will decrease from north to south across the Southern Plains with up to 2" possible in Lubbock county.
Temperatures will struggle to increase into the low 30′s for Monday. Gusty wind will create areas of blowing snow across roadways which may decrease visibility. Commuters should expect to encounter accumulating ice and snow on roadways, travel is discouraged throughout the viewing area on Monday.
