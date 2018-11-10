Weekend Forecast Update

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -Temperatures starting in the mid 30's today will slowly increase into the low 50's. Southerly wind speeds increase today to become sustained between 15-25mph and gusting at times to 35mph. Expect a chill in the air during kick-off at the Jones AT&T stadium and for temperatures to feel like mid 30's by the end of the game due to wind chill. temperatures start in the mid 30's and increase into the low 50's ahead of a cold front that will bring the coldest air of the season.