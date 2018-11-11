FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY continues Monday, snow likely Monday

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -A FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY continues for Monday.
An upper level storm system and very strong cold front will bring the possibility for sleet and snow across the South Plains late Sunday night through the midday hours Monday.
Current models are showing the risk for one to three inches of snowfall across portions of the South Plains viewing area. Models have slightly lowered the snowfall amounts we were showing the past few days, but accumulating snowfall remains possible across the South Plains viewing area.
Expect very cold temperatures Monday with hazardous travel conditions beginning late Sunday night through Monday.
Other than a few clouds, we can expect cold temperatures to continue Saturday night. No precipitation is expected tonight. Lows end up in the 30’s across the region. Gusty south-southwest winds continue through sunrise Sunday.
Clouds increase Sunday with highs in the 40’s and 50’s early in the day. Gusty north winds and dropping temperatures are expected Sunday afternoon and Sunday night.
Snow may begin to develop across the Panhandle and Northern South Plains by 7:00 or 8:00 p.m. Sunday.
The best chance of snow for the Lubbock area will occur between 2:00 a.m. and Noon Monday.
