First Alert Weather Day continues Monday, snow possible overnight and Monday

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -The threat for accumulating snowfall in Lubbock has decreased a bit. The storm system has shifted further north and east and will likely place the highest snowfall totals from Clovis to north of Amarillo.
Minor accumulations of snow are possible in Lubbock Monday morning. With that said, there will be areas of hazardous travel across the region. This favors areas north and west of Lubbock. Snowfall projections have been reduced for most of the area with the exception of the Northern tier of counties in our viewing area.
There may be freezing drizzle or freezing fog to contend with Monday morning during the Lubbock commute. Latest computer model guidance is suggesting air temperatures will range from 28 to 32 degrees at 6:00 a.m. with strong North winds at 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph possible.
This will create wind chill values in the teens and single digits across most of the local viewing area Monday morning.
Most of the measurable snowfall potential will diminish before noon or slightly thereafter as drier air moves across the area. Highs remain in the upper 20’s to lower 30’s. North winds will be strong all day long.
Clear skies develop late Monday afternoon and Monday evening. This will lead to a HARD FREEZE across the entire area. This will be the first major KILLING freeze of the season.
Lows in the upper teens are expected for the Lubbock area. Highs warm into the lower 40’s Tuesday under sunny skies.
Dry weather should follow through the remainder of the work week into the first part of the upcoming weekend.
