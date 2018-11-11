Incorrect wiring determined cause of Sunday apartment fire

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - A Sunday afternoon fire at the Stratford Place apartments in West Lubbock has been ruled as accidental by the Lubbock Fire Marshal’s Office.
Authorities responded to the area at around 2 p.m. Sunday and found a fire in the walls between two apartments, according to a Lubbock Fire Department news release. The fire was quickly extinguished and investigated by the fire marshal.
Electrical wiring in a laundry area that was wired incorrectly was found to be the cause of the fire, according to the fire marshal’s office. There were no injuries reported from the scene.
