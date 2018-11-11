Red Raiders fall to Texas on senior day, 41-34

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Trailing 34-17 in the 4th, the Red Raiders rallied to tie the game at 34 as Jett Duffey threw two touchdown passes to Antoine Wesley, the 2nd one with just 1:45 left.
Texas Tech jumped out to the early lead scoring on their first drive as Jett Duffey threw a touchdown pass to TJ Vasher for a 7-0 lead. The Red Raiders were driving for another score, but under pressure, Duffey’s pass was intercepted at the Longhorn 3.
Texas would score the next 17 points. The Red Raiders then had 1st and 10 at the Longhorn 23 with 12 seconds left in the first half. They opted to kick a 41 yard field goal to trail 17-10 at the half.
In the 2nd half, two times Duffey was running with the ball in Longhorn territory and had the ball stripped away and recovered by Texas. Three costly turnovers hurt Texas Tech.Down 27-10 in the 4th, the Red Raiders continued to fight as Duffey found Antoine Wesley for a 58 yard touchdown to cut the Longhorn lead to 27-17 with 13:26 left in the game.
Duffey finished 37-47 for 444 yards with 4 TDs and 1 interception.Losers of 3 straight, Texas Tech is now 5-5 overall. They need one win in their final two games to get bowleligible.
