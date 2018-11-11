Self-storage fire under investigation by fire marshal’s office

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Emergency responders responded to the scene of a fire at University Self Storage near Marsha Sharp Freeway and Avenue T. just after 3 p.m. Sunday.
Crews from the Lubbock Fire Department found fire coming from various units in the facility, according to an LFD news release. Those were extinguished quickly and the fire was prevented from spreading.
The Lubbock Fire Marshal’s Office was called to investigate the scene and have yet to determine the cause of the fire. That investigation is currently ongoing.
