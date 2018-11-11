Self-storage fire under investigation by fire marshal’s office

Self-storage fire under investigation by fire marshal’s office
Located at Marsha Sharp Freeway and Avenue T
By Amber Stegall | November 11, 2018 at 3:52 PM CST - Updated November 12 at 10:30 AM

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Emergency responders responded to the scene of a fire at University Self Storage near Marsha Sharp Freeway and Avenue T. just after 3 p.m. Sunday.

Crews from the Lubbock Fire Department found fire coming from various units in the facility, according to an LFD news release. Those were extinguished quickly and the fire was prevented from spreading.

The Lubbock Fire Marshal’s Office was called to investigate the scene and have yet to determine the cause of the fire. That investigation is currently ongoing.

Lubbock Fire Rescue responded to 408 Ave T for a reported storage unit on fire. Upon arrival crews found fire issuing...

Posted by Lubbock Fire Department on Monday, November 12, 2018

KCBD NewsChannel 11 will update this story when more information becomes available.

Copyright 2018 KCBD. All rights reserved.