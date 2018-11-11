Tech set for game against UT inside the Jones

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - The Red Raiders are set for the final home game of the season inside of Jones AT&T Stadium. The contest is set for 6:30 p.m. inside the Jones as the go up against the Texas Longhorns.
Tech is coming into this game after loss to Oklahoma last week while the Longhorns are ranked No. 15 in the nation. Quarterback Alan Bowman has returned to the team after an injury last week, but is not expected to start over Jett Duffey.
Stick with Pete Christy and Devin Ward for updates throughout the game.
