Winter Storm Potential Through Monday

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -Temperatures starting in the mid 30′s today will slowly increase into the low to mid 50′s. Clear sky becomes mostly cloud this evening with an arctic air mass bringing the coldest temperatures to the Southern Plains this season.
Overnight temperatures will plunge into the mid to upper 20′s with increasing chance for wintery precipitation, including snow. A Winter Storm Watch is in effect from Sunday evening through Monday morning for parts of our viewing area. Potential for snow accumulation in cities such as Friona, Dimmitt, Tulia and Happy could reach up to 4″ or higher in isolated locations. Accumulation amounts will decrease from north to south across the Southern Plains with up to 2″ possible in Lubbock county.
Temperatures will struggle to increase into the low 30′s for Monday afternoon once the moisture moves eastward. Gusty wind will create areas of blowing snow across roadways which may decrease visibility. Commuters should expect to encounter accumulating ice and snow on roadways, travel is discouraged throughout the viewing area Tomorrow.
Hard freeze for Tuesday morning, with temperatures plunging into the teens and low 20′s across the region will require exposed pipes to be made ready along with any outdoor pets and plants to avoid damage from sub-freezing conditions. Temperatures begin to rebound Tuesday afternoon with highs in the low to mid 40′s.
