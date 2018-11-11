Winter Storm Potential Through Monday

Overnight temperatures will plunge into the mid to upper 20′s with increasing chance for wintery precipitation, including snow. A Winter Storm Watch is in effect from Sunday evening through Monday morning for parts of our viewing area. Potential for snow accumulation in cities such as Friona, Dimmitt, Tulia and Happy could reach up to 4″ or higher in isolated locations. Accumulation amounts will decrease from north to south across the Southern Plains with up to 2″ possible in Lubbock county.