Even Colder Hours Ahead!

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - The weather system which brought snow to some of the KCBD viewing area – flurries to Lubbock - is moving east and taking the snow with it. This system is also causing the strong winds across the viewing area. Sustained speeds of 20 to 30 mph (with stronger gusts) through the day, combined with the cold air, will continue to generate low wind chill readings through the day. While wind speeds will drop off overnight, so will temperatures, so Tuesday morning wind chills will be even lower.
The high winds also caused areas of low visibility in blowing snow, both due to falling snow and snow already on the ground, in the northern viewing area and in the Panhandle.
Additional snowfall may cause additional light accumulation over the northeastern viewing area this morning. A few additional flakes/flurries may fall in the Lubbock area but I don't expect any accumulation.
The Lubbock airport did report light snow (flurries) overnight and again this morning. The snowfall was not measurable, so the amount is recorded as a trace. I've received a few snowfall reports. In the viewing area 3.5" near Friona, 2" near Tulia, and half-inch near Paducah. To the north and northwest amounts of 9.5” near Dalhart, 8" near Spearman, 6" near Amarillo and Vega, and 9 inches near Tucumcari (New Mexico).
Tonight a hard freeze will occur across the viewing area. Temperatures will drop below 29 degrees for at least 3 hours. In most locations, it will be colder for longer. For Lubbock, the temperature may remain below 29° for perhaps as many as 18 hours, not climbing above freezing until late tomorrow morning.
This hard freeze will kill cold-sensitive vegetation, may cause un-insulated or poorly insulated pipes to freeze, may injure or kill pets and other animals, may prevent pets and livestock from getting fresh water. Combined with the light wind tomorrow morning, wind chills will be dangerous to children (and others) not properly dressed in the outdoors.
Copyright 2018 KCBD. All rights reserved.