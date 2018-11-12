Even Colder Hours Ahead!

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - The weather system which brought snow to some of the KCBD viewing area – flurries to Lubbock - is moving east and taking the snow with it. This system is also causing the strong winds across the viewing area. Sustained speeds of 20 to 30 mph (with stronger gusts) through the day, combined with the cold air, will continue to generate low wind chill readings through the day. While wind speeds will drop off overnight, so will temperatures, so Tuesday morning wind chills will be even lower.