KCBD Sports Xtra: Texas Tech Sports

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - The Red Raider football team had a heart breaking 41-34 loss to the Texas Longhorns.
We hear from Red Raider head football coach Kliff Kingsbury and preview their next matchup against Kansas State.
Plus, The Lady Raider basketball team beat Louisiana-Monroe 86-42, the 44-point win was the most by the team since 2015.
The Red Raider basketball team picked up their 40th-straight non-conference win after beating Mississippi Valley 84-52 on Friday.
