Marsha Sharp lane closure begins Tuesday for utility work

LUBBOCK, TX (CITY OF LUBBOCK) - Beginning Tuesday, November 13, Lubbock Power & Light (LP&L) and its contractors will begin a utility construction project on Marsha Sharp Freeway between Texas Tech Parkway and the Drive of Champions.
The work is necessary to reroute existing fiber in order to better serve the Brandon Generation Station located on the Texas Tech campus. Work is expected to conclude on Friday, November 16.
For the duration of the project, the right hand lane of Marsha Sharp Freeway will be blocked off between Texas Tech Parkway and the Drive of Champions. All Marsha Sharp Freeway exits and Texas Tech University entrances will remain open while work is being conducted.
The City of Lubbock encourages citizens use caution when traveling through work zones for the safety of the workers, other citizens, and yourself.
