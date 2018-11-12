Moonlight musicals to present ‘Wizard of Oz’ starting Nov. 16

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Six performances of “The Wizard of Oz” are scheduled by Lubbock Moonlight Musicals from mid-to-late November.
The shows will be at 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 16,17,23 and 24 and a 2 p.m. showing on Nov. 18 and 25 inside the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center Theatre, according to a LMM news release. Seat prices range from $20-$50 depending on location.
The classic book written by L. Frank Baum, later made into a movie, is set in rural Kansas and follows a young Dorothy Gale, who ends up going on a magical journey through the land of Oz. She is accompanied on her journey by a talking scarecrow, tin man and lion, while also being hunted by an evil witch.
Leading characters for the play include Anna Tesh as Dorothy, Robin Grimes as Glinda the Good With of the North, Chase Gibson as the Scarecrow, Keegan Peck as the Tin Man, and Frank Rendon as the Cowardly Lion.
