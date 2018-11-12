Near record cold temperatures overnight

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - We will see near record cold Tuesday morning on the South Plains.
As the snow decreases, along with cloud cover and wind it will be very cold Tuesday morning. Low temps will fall to the mid-teens in the northwest south plains with a low of 11 degrees. In Lubbock, the thermometer will fall to 19 degrees, that’s just 5 degrees short of the record for tomorrow. The average low temp this time of year is 37 degrees for the low and 65 for the afternoon high.
As for snowfall from this system the heaviest occurred in the Texas Panhandle with the Spearman community receiving about 8 inches and other communities from 4 to 6 inches of snow. The south plains had amounts of near 2 inches in Tulia and between 1-2 inches in Plainview.
Snow is ending this evening and as the clouds move east the sun will return tomorrow and help to push temps to around 40 degrees. It’s a slow warm-up for the next two days with highs on Wednesday in the low 50s.
The warmest days will be Thursday and Friday with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 60s for the south plains. It looks like another cool-down for the weekend with afternoon highs in the 40s and 50s, but precipitation is not in the weekend forecast, at least not now.
Copyright 2018 KCBD. All rights reserved.