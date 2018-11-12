Red Raiders close out 3 game homestand Tuesday

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -Getting back to back wins to open the season, the Red Raider basketball team (2-0) closes out their three game home stand hosting Southeastern Louisiana 6:30 p.m. Tuesday night at the United Supermarkets Arena.
The Lions are the Southland Conference regular season champs and they’ll look to snap the Red Raiders 40 game non-conference home win streak. Head Coach Chris Beard is making sure his team doesn’t overlook Southeastern Louisiana.
“This third game is the best team we have played to this point. No disrespect to the first two opponents. This sis a team that won their conference championship last year. They return three starters. This team has our full respect and attention. To me, we will have to play our best game of the season to protect the home court.”
Jarrett Culver is leading the Red Raiders in scoring with 14 points a game.
Texas Tech started their 40 game non-conference home winning streak beating St. Mary’s 100-69 in December of 2013.
After Tuesday’s game, the Red Raiders will go on the road for the first time this season playing in the Hall of Fame Classic in Kansas City opening against USC on Monday November 19th.
