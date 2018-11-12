State Representative Four Price ending bid for Speaker of the House

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - State Representative Four Price announced on Sunday that he is withdrawing his candidacy for Speaker of the Texas House of Representatives.
Price said that he will instead be endorsing Representative Dennis Bonnen, a banker and businessman from Angleton who has served in the House since 1997.
“I consider Dennis to be a close personal friend and an extremely capable legislator," said Price. “I plan to do everything in my power to help him unite the members of our caucus, as well as the full membership of the Texas House of Representatives, in preparation for the 86th legislative session beginning in January.”
Two other representatives running for Speaker have also dropped out in order to endorse Bonnen.
The race is now down to four candidates, leading up to a meeting of Republicans on December 1 to name a single candidate before the start of the next legislative session.
