Survive the Night with Salvation Army

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - The Salvation Army Canteen will be out around 5:30 p.m. to try and help the city’s homeless population survive the cold temperatures.
The Salvation Army offers all the homeless to come to our shelter, but for those that refuse, they offer them extra blankets, coats, gloves, scarves, and beanies. The Salvation Army will also be handing out hot chocolate, coffee, and snacks to the homeless.
Survive the Night is an Emergency Disaster program that is initiated when temperatures fall below 30 degrees.
The Lubbock Salvation Army provides emergency shelter, feeding program, rapid-rehousing, rent and utility assistance, food vouchers, clothing vouchers, hygiene kits, cooling and warming stations and public showers.
