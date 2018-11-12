VA clinic to host town hall meeting Tuesday

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Lubbock’s Department of Veteran’s Affairs Outpatient Clinic, at 6104 Avenue Q South Drive, will host a town hall meeting at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday to discuss the new clinic that is set to open on the Texas Tech campus.
The meeting will address some updated information on the new facility, which was announced in early October. Veterans and their families are encouraged to attend the meeting to ask questions and express ideas about the upcoming clinic.
Copyright 2018 KCBD. All rights reserved.