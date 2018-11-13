After Coldest, Some Warmth

November 13, 1961 was the first day of the earliest snowstorm producing more than one foot of snow in the area, which buried parts of the western South Plains, the western Texas Panhandle, and Far West Texas. A tight gradient of heavy snow between four inches to as much as 20 inches along the New Mexico border was measured. Hartley officially recorded 20 inches. Farther east over the remainder of the Panhandle and South Plains, freezing rain left a heavy coating of ice. Area trees had yet to lose their leaves and many trees were damaged under the weight of the ice. A pilot was killed in a plane crash near Canyon during the height of the storm. El Paso measured 7.8 inches of snow, the heaviest November snow there in 55 years.