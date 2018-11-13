After Coldest, Some Warmth

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - It’s the coldest weather locally in more than eight months. The airport so far has been down to 21°, matching the low on February 25. While wind speeds have generally been under 10 mph, it’s been enough to send the wind chill as low as 10°. Wind chills near zero - both a bit above and below - have occurred in the northern KCBD viewing area.
Warmer weather highlights my forecast the rest of this week with morning lows eventually above freezing and afternoon highs eventually in the 60s. Plus, sunshine will rule our days and stars our nights.
The next cold front is expected Saturday morning. Not nearly as strong as Sunday-Monday's, I expect the weekend to be dry but mostly cloudy, Saturday to be gusty if not windy, and Sunday to be chilly.
Thanksgiving, and the busiest travel day of the year (the day before), is included in our Extended Forecast available below, on our Weather Page at kcbd.com/weather, and in our free KCBD First Alert Weather App. Another cold front is likely just before Thanksgiving, so keep an eye on the outlook.
Lubbock ended up with several hours of flurries yesterday (reported at the airport but also sighted in town). Still not measurable, with a trace of snow reported for the day and the season so far. Below are the totals for recent seasons and the average for a season:
2018-19 - Trace
2017-18 - 0.3"
2016-17 - 0.2"
2015-16 - 13.3"
2014-15 - 14.7"
2013-14 - 4.2"
2012-13 - 4.1"
2011-12 - 6.8"
Season Avg - 8.2"
On This Date
November 13, 1961 was the first day of the earliest snowstorm producing more than one foot of snow in the area, which buried parts of the western South Plains, the western Texas Panhandle, and Far West Texas. A tight gradient of heavy snow between four inches to as much as 20 inches along the New Mexico border was measured. Hartley officially recorded 20 inches. Farther east over the remainder of the Panhandle and South Plains, freezing rain left a heavy coating of ice. Area trees had yet to lose their leaves and many trees were damaged under the weight of the ice. A pilot was killed in a plane crash near Canyon during the height of the storm. El Paso measured 7.8 inches of snow, the heaviest November snow there in 55 years.
