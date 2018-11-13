Amarillo Professional Baseball announces team name and logo

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Amarillo Professional Baseball has announced the team name and logo.
The new baseball team will be the Amarillo Sod Poodles.
The nickname for the team will be the Soddies. APB says they will let kids pick the mascot’s name.
According to Tony Ensor, the team colors, Amarillo Yellow, Texas Red and Blue, and Route 66 Retro Blue, have never been used in professional baseball.
The Sod Poodles will reveal their new uniforms for the 2019 season at a later time.
In May, five finalists for the “Name the Team” sweepstakes were announced. Those finalists include the Amarillo Boot Scooters, Amarillo Bronc Busters, Amarillo Jerky, Amarillo Long Haulers and Amarillo Sod Poodles. After the announcement, many Amarilloans called for the team to go back to the drawing board. Someone even started an online petition asking the team to choose five other finalists.
The Amarillo Sod Poodles, began to generate a lot of hype throughout Amarillo. Citizens expressed a mixture of opinions ranging from anger to confusion to excitement.
The team will have merchandise on sale ahead of the holiday season. You can purchase that merchandise in the NewsChannel 10 conference room at the downtown Amarillo Embassy Suites Hotel or online.
The team’s inaugural home opener will be Monday, April 8, 2019 against the Midland RockHounds.
