Binny Bansal out as CEO of Flipkart Group

FILE - In this July 7, 2017, file photo, Flipkart Group Chief Executive Officer and co-founder Binny Bansal poses during a photo call at the company's headquarters in Bangalore, India. Bansal, the co-founder of Flipkart, the massive online retail operation in India acquired by Walmart this year, is stepping down following an allegation of serious personal misconduct. Walmart, which purchased a $16 billion controlling stake in Flipkart Group in May, said Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018, that an independent investigation done on behalf of both companies did not find evidence corroborating the allegation against Bansal, but it did reveal lapses in judgment on his part. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi, File) (Aijaz Rahi)