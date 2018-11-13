Cardinals Sport Center seeking shoe donations for Shoes4Kids program

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Cardinal’s Sport Center in Lubbock is looking for volunteers to help contribute to its Shoes4Kids program by choosing a name from its shoe tree and donating a pair of shoes.
The process requires a person come into the sports performance store, located at 6524 Slide Rd., and choose a name from its Shoe Tree. Once a name is chosen the volunteer will then buy a pair of shoes for 40 percent off the original price.
This year the shoes will go towards Buckner’s Children’s Home, Children’s Home of Lubbock, CASA of the South Plains and the Texas Boys Ranch.
The Shoe Tree will be available until Dec. 24.
