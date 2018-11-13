Cold nights with warmer afternoons this week

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -As expected, a very cold start to the day with low temps of 9 degrees in Friona, 13 in Muleshoe and 21 in Lubbock.
The afternoon has recovered some with high temps in the 40s for most of the south plains. A few communities in the northwest areas remained in the 30s due to snow cover.
Wednesday will bring more sunshine, slightly lower winds speeds, still from the north, meaning a continued cool day with highs in the 50s.
The warming trend will continue on Thursday and Friday as the afternoon temps finally return to the mid 60s, along with sunshine and winds back to the south to southwest. It will remain dry through the week and even into the weekend.
However, there is another cold front on Saturday which will bring the afternoon temps back to the 40s and 50s, but at least it will be dry for cotton farmers.
The next chance of rain will be by the middle of next week.
