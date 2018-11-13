Funeral services set for 4 children killed in Wolfforth house fire

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Funeral services have been set for the four children killed in a fire on Wednesday, November 7, in a mobile home south of Wolfforth.
The children killed in that fire Wednesday night ranged in age from 2 to 7. They were identified as Weslynn Harvey, Twilah Harvey, Kenneth Harvey, and Elijah Lucus.
The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Thursday, November 15 at Venue on Broadway. Services are scheduled for 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 16 at Venue on Broadway with interment to follow at Peaceful Gardens Memorial Park.
Firefighters were called to the home just before 11 p.m. in the 14000 block of County Road 1430.
Wesley Harvey is the father of the three younger children, and lived at the home with the children and their mother, who was at work at the time.
He admitted to police he left the home for an hour while the children were sleeping, arriving 20 minutes after firefighters arrived. That’s when firefighters learned there were children inside.
Thursday afternoon, the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office announced Wesley Lance Harvey, 28, is charged with four counts of abandoning or endangering a child with criminal negligence. His arrest warrant states he had left the children at the home with space heaters in use.
The sheriff’s office says Harvey could face additional charges. He was released from the Lubbock County Detention Center after posting $50,000 bond Friday afternoon.
Wesley Harvey bailed out of the Lubbock County Detention Center Friday after he was charged with four counts of abandoning or endangering a child with criminal negligence after four children, including his three, were killed in a mobile home fire south of Wolfforth.
Harvey’s arrest warrant says the children were burned and had smoke related injuries. The older three were transported to UMC where they were pronounced dead. Weslynn Harvey was pronounced dead at the scene.
A GoFundMe account has been set up for the family. You can find the link HERE.
Copyright 2018 KCBD. All rights reserved.