Hockley County truck driver cited for losing spools on Houston interstate

HOUSTON, TX (KCBD) - Traffic along Interstate 10 in Houston was delayed Monday after a Hockley County truck driver lost two fiber-optic cable spools from his flatbed.
According to KPRC-TV, Walt Pene of Anton was cited by Houston Police for having a load over height.
KPRC says Pene’s 18-wheeler flatbed lost the two spools after striking a railroad bridge just before 4:30 Monday afternoon east of Downtown Houston.
The station says no injuries were reported, and that the interstate was cleared by 7:00 p.m.
According to TxDOT, a similar incident happened at the same railroad bridge two weeks ago.
In that incident, one of the spools was caught on video rolling in the opposite direction of traffic.
