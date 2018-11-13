Husband to memorialize wife killed in Tech Terrace explosion with art sculpture

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Almost eight months have passed since a home exploded in the tech terrace neighborhood, killing two people. Instead of forgetting, the husband of one of those killed is making an effort to remember the event and his wife through art.
“I think that we are doing the right thing and I think we are conquering a tragedy through a superior act," said Razvan Gelca.
Gelca’s wife, Rodica, was tragically and unexpectedly killed by a compressed gas canister after a home explosion occurred right next door to their home in tech terrace 8 months ago. Now, Razvan and his neighbors are taking the effort to remember the tragic event and Rodica. “Our initial intention was to turn a sad tragic event into something in the long run will bring some light to the community,” said Razvan.
Gelca and his neighbors hope to memorialize Rodica with an art sculpture in her name to hopefully elevate the spirit of the community after such a heart wrenching event. The art piece has already been approved by the city.
“I just want it to not be forgotten not that in everyone that looks at it will know exactly who Rodica was, but there will be a sense that something happened here that was sad and that the sculpture will make them feel uplifted and more hopeful,” said Margaret Williams, a Tech Terrace neighbor.
Once the funds have been raised to build the sculpture, it is hoped to be completed within a year.
Razvan hopes to create an art piece to showcase his wife and the good deeds she had done in her lifetime, but also create something beautiful for the community. “We are using their contributions and we are moving this contribution to a higher common goal that will bring something good to Lubbock and make Lubbock a better more beautiful place more artistic place."
The art piece will cost $100,000 and the money is solely based on donations. If you would like to donate, click here.
