Keke ready to get over injury bug

In his rookie season Coutee has played in three meaningful games and a short period in the teams game in Jacksonville last month. In his time playing he has shown promise. Coutee set a Texans record for most receptions, 11, and receiving 109 yards in his NFL debut. His receptions were the most in a rookie debut since the NFL/AFL merger. But Coutee missed the first three weeks of the season and then the previous two games. Both times Coutee was sidelined it was because of a hamstring injury.