Littlefield without water after water main break

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - A ruptured water main has caused water usage issues in the City of Littlefield and there is currently no estimated time services will be available again.
The city reported the main break was on Houston Avenue and utility crews were working to fix the break as fast as possible. At the earliest city officials anticipate services to be back on later in the afternoon.
Repairs are more than likely going to take several hours, Mitch Grant, Littlefield city manager said.
