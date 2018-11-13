Red Raiders still focused on goals with 2 games left

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Despite losing three straight games, the 5-5 Red Raiders have two winnable games left, needing at least one win to become bowl eligible. Defensive end Kolin Hill stressed Tuesday that they are not down and out but up and focused to get a 13th game this season.
“Yeah everybody is positive. Nobody is down on anything. We got two more games to get to a bowl game. We know we are a good team. “
Nick McCann added to get to play in December is definitely the goal.
“7-5 is the attitude. Send our Seniors out with a ring somewhere.”
Losing to three of the Big 12’s better teams, all by 9 points or less, Terence Steele and the Red Raiders know they can compete with anyone.
“We are still in high spirits. The season is not over yet. We still have two more games, possibly three. Everyone has been high hopes, high spirits.”
Texas Tech is favored by 7 this weekend at Kansas State with a 2:30 p.m. kickoff in Manhattan. The Red Raiders close out the regular season facing Baylor 11 a.m. November 24th at Cowboys Stadium.
