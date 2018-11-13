Salvation Army canteen heads out for this season’s first Survive the Night

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - On Monday night several volunteers from the Salvation Army took their mobile canteen to the streets of Lubbock to help the homeless survive the cold temperatures.
Salvation Army’s Public Relations & Development Coordinator Kris Perez says they usually plan to send the canteen out after Thanksgiving, but because of the recent cold snap the canteen is heading out a little earlier this season.
The canteen unit is sent out on night’s where the temperature hits 30 degrees by six o’clock.
Disaster Coordinator Dave Freriks says it usually takes about an hour and a half for them to make their rounds.
“We take the unit out and try to find them out on the street where they’re hiding. We have about eight places that we look for them in the downtown area. We hit the places that we know where they are, or were last year. We don’t know if they’ll be there this year but we’re hoping,” Freriks said.
The Salvation Army canteen offers to take those in need of a place to stay for the night back to the shelter. For those that do not want to go to the shelter they provide them with extra blankets, coats, and gloves. They also pass out hot chocolate, coffee, and snacks.
Copyright 2018 KCBD. All rights reserved.