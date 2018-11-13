Slaton man indicted for Aggravated Robbery

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - A Lubbock County grand jury has indicted a Slaton man for an October robbery where he and two other men are accused of stealing $6,000 and beating two men with their guns.
24-year-old Eddie Gonzales was arrested and booked into the Lubbock County Detention Center last week for the October 17 incident.
According to incident reports from Slaton Police, Gonzales and two men were hanging out inside a home when Gonzales left to go buy beer. When he returned, the report states Gonzales beat one of the men with his gun and demanded to know “where his money was.”
The men guessed Gonzales had spotted a large amount of cash totaling $6,000 inside one of their backpacks earlier in the evening. One of the men also told police Gonzales took his watch, valued at $10,000 and an AR-15 from a bedroom.
The incident report then says Gonzales took all of the cell phones in the home and warned them not to leave the home to call police for 30 minutes, or that “someone would be waiting outside for them."
One of the men was injured badly enough that he needed to be hospitalized at Covenant Medical Center in Lubbock.
Gonzales remains in the Lubbock County Detention Center on a $75,000 bond. Slaton Police say additional arrests and charges could come and ask anyone with information in the case to call (806) 828-2020.
