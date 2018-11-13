South Plains Food Bank accepting applications for senior boxes

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Through the Commodity Supplemental Food Program, the South Plains Food Bank provides a box of nutritious food each month to low-income seniors 60-years-old and older.
Those interested must apply in person and have a monthly income that meets federal guidelines.
Applicants must also provide identification and proof of address.
The senior box includes 28 to 30 pounds of the following each month: 1 or2 boxes of cereal or a bag of oatmeal, 2 cartons of % shelf stable milk, 4 cans of vegetables, 2 cans of fruits, 1 can of meat or chicken, 2 pounds of pasta or rice, 2 64 oz bottles of fruit juice, 1 jar of peanut butter or bag of beans, a 2 pound bar of cheese, 1 bag of powdered milk every other month.
If interested in the program or to receive additional information, visit the South Plains Food Bank at 5605 MLK Blvd. in Lubbock or call Trine Jackson at (806) 763-3003 ext. 113.
They will also be at the Trinity Life Church on Wednesday, November 14 from in Plainview from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
They will also be at Post’s Church of the Nazarene from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Friday, November 16th.
