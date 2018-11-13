South Plains Food Bank accepting applications for senior boxes

The senior box includes 28 to 30 pounds of the following each month: 1 or2 boxes of cereal or a bag of oatmeal, 2 cartons of % shelf stable milk, 4 cans of vegetables, 2 cans of fruits, 1 can of meat or chicken, 2 pounds of pasta or rice, 2 64 oz bottles of fruit juice, 1 jar of peanut butter or bag of beans, a 2 pound bar of cheese, 1 bag of powdered milk every other month.