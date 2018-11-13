Tech vs. Baylor game scheduled for 11 a.m. Nov. 24

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - The Texas Tech Red Raiders are now scheduled to play the Baylor Bears at 11 a.m. on Nov. 24 inside AT&T Stadium in Dallas.
The time was announced Tuesday from Tech Athletics. This will be the final regular season game of the season.
Tech is currently 5-5 for the season and needs two wins to become bowl eligible. The Red Raiders will face off against Kansas State at 2:30 p.m. Saturday inside the Snyder Family Memorial Stadium in Manhattan, Kansas.
