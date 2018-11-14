Cold again overnight, warmer Thursday and Friday

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -Dry weather is in the forecast for the Lubbock area through Friday.
Temperatures will be warmer across West Texas Thursday and Friday as winds return to the west and southwest.
Clear skies are in the forecast Wednesday night. Low temperatures end up in the upper 20’s to lower 30’s for the immediate Lubbock area.
20’s will be common across the northwestern half of the viewing area with a few 30’s south and east of the Lubbock area. Light winds become southwest overnight.
Mostly sunny skies are in the forecast Thursday. It will be warmer with highs in the middle to upper 60’s across the South Plains. West-southwest winds increase to 10 to 20 mph during the midday hours. No rainfall is expected.
We drop to near the freezing mark in Lubbock again Thursday night under clear skies.
Sunny skies return Friday with highs in the middle to upper 60’s.
Our next cold front arrives Saturday with colder temperatures spreading across the area over the weekend.
A slim chance of precipitation is in the forecast Saturday and Sunday.
Highs may drop into the 40’s late Saturday afternoon and remain in the 40’s for highs on Sunday.
