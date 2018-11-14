In-N-Out Burger sells Lubbock land

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - It looks like In-N-Out fans may have to wait even longer for their favorite restaurant to appear in Lubbock.
KCBD previously reported the California based burger chain, In-N-Out, had purchased a tract of land at the West End Shopping Center on the West Loop at 34th Street.
Last week, Lubbock real estate records showed that tract of land was sold by In-N-Out to Pagosa J Ltd.
Lubbock CAD records show no other real estate owned by In-N-Out Burgers, the seller of the West End property.
