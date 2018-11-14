In-N-Out Burger sells Lubbock land

By KCBD Staff | November 14, 2018 at 12:37 PM CST - Updated November 14 at 12:37 PM

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - It looks like In-N-Out fans may have to wait even longer for their favorite restaurant to appear in Lubbock.

KCBD previously reported the California based burger chain, In-N-Out, had purchased a tract of land at the West End Shopping Center on the West Loop at 34th Street.

Last week, Lubbock real estate records showed that tract of land was sold by In-N-Out to Pagosa J Ltd.

KCBD contacted In-N-Out at its headquarters in Irvine, CA. We asked if this move signaled a change in In-N-Out’s plans for this region. We received this response.
Carl Arena | Vice President, Real Estate & Development

Lubbock CAD records show no other real estate owned by In-N-Out Burgers, the seller of the West End property.

