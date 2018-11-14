Kick the habit this Thursday for Great American Smokeout

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - We are quickly approaching the third Thursday in November. That’s a special day celebrated by millions who have kicked the habit and put out that last cigarette. Thursday is the Great American Smokeout, an effort of the American Cancer Society to encourage smokers to quit for one day, hoping that will last a lifetime.
This comes as the Centers for Disease Control reports that US smoking has dropped - down to just 14% - the lowest rate ever. But still, there are about 35 million Americans who still light up and nearly 500 thousand a year who die from a smoking related illness.
The ACS says some smokers are able to quit cold turkey, but for many, it takes a lot of tries and perhaps a lot of smoke-outs.
But don’t give up because this Thursday may be the day it works for you!
For tips on kicking the habit with a Smoke-out start day calendar, CLICK HERE and GOOD LUCK!
